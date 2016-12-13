Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has played down reports linking his die with a move for former Huddersfield Town star Jordan Rhodes.

The Owls are one of several Championship clubs being linked with the Scotland international, but the manager has insisted the Financial Fair Play regulations will restrict the club from making any major signings.

Carvalhal told the Sheffield Star: "This is important as there are some clubs who may have problems now with Financial Fair Play or at the end of the season. But we are trying to do things in a proper way.

"For the future, I don’t think we need a revolution here. We have our players and trust in them.

"We expect to recover some important players soon like Fernando, Gary, Marco Matias and Almen Abdi. These are four players who will come inside the team and make us more strong in the future.

"If we go to the market in January, we will be with limitations. What you want is one thing. What you can achieve is another."

Aston Villa are readying a big-money January move for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady.

Steve Bruce worked with the Republic of Ireland international at Hull City and is believed to be keen on bringing in a creative midfielder at Villa Park.

According to the Sun, Villa will offer £10m for Brady - which would take their net spend since August to over £60m.

Brady had been valued at £20m by the Canaries over the summer after a string of exceptional performances for Ireland at Euro 2016.

Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The Reds have reportedly sent scouts to watch the former Nottingham Forest man who has skippered Newcastle to the summit of the Championship table.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Jurgen Klopp's scouts were at St James' Park on Saturday to see Rafa Benitez's side beat Birmingham City 4-0 with defensive acquistions the priority.

Liverpool have conceded 20 goals from their 15 games already this season and Klopp could turn to the Toon captain to shore up at the back - but Chelsea have also previously been linked with an £18m offer for the 23-year-old.

Finally, Blackburn winger Ben Marshall will reportedly see out his Ewood Park contract before moving on for free in the summer.

Wolves , Brighton , Fulham and Ipswich have all been linked with the 25-year-old previously, but the Daily Mail claims Marshall will give himself more options by allowing his contract to expire.

Rovers have attempted to extend the former Manchester United trainee's deal several times over the last 18 months but have failed to come to an agreement.

And Marshall is set to leave the club for free at the end of the season if Blackburn can't find a suitable buyer in January.