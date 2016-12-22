Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading boss Jaap Stam has denied reports that the Royals have bid a club-record fee for Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

Earlier this week, the Sun claimed Reading had made a £9m bid for the forward who has scored 13 goals in 22 Championship appearances so far this season.

But Stam denied the rumours in his press conference today. He said: "The club is nowhere with that to be fair.

"Scott is a player who, I think, has been on the list with every Premier League team and maybe the top teams in the Championship as well, because he is doing well.

"It has been in the paper that there has been a big offer for him, for something like £9 million. But I can tell you it's not true.

"Maybe that's a sell thing from agents and they're putting that in the paper to put up the price, but it's not true.

"We don't have that money to pay for players and we don't have the salary to go with that transfer fee as well.

"There is a lot going on in the papers at the moment about money being offered for players, I can tell you that is absolutely rubbish. It hasn't been happening."

Despite Stam denying any bid had been made for the 24-year-old, getreading understands the Royals still hold interest in the forward .

But that interest may not amount to anything as the Mirror claims Brentford have slapped a £15m price tag on the forward.

West Brom and Norwich are also believed to be interested in the goalscorer and the Royals could be priced out of the race for his signature.

According to the paper, Brentford have already knocked back one bid which fell short of their valuation and have told Championship sides that only an offer of £15m plus add-ons would tempt them into selling.

