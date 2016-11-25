Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has played down speculation that the Claret and Blues will try to sign Hull City's Abel Hernandez in January.

The midlands club were in for the Uruguayan in the summer but could not agree to the striker's wage demands.

And the manager has admitted a striker may not be top of Villa's priority list in January, despite losing Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked whether Hernandez is a priority, Bruce told the Birmingham Mail: “I don’t think so. We’ve got a bit of a problem in January because two of them leave, (Jordan) Ayew and Kodjia go to the African Cup of Nations. But I’ve got six or seven centre forwards.

“I think there are other areas that need strengthening than at the top end of the pitch. "The club has invested heavily in the summer with (Ross) McCormack and Kodjia, then we’ve got (Libor) Kozak, Gabby (Agbonlahor), (Rudy) Gestede and (Jack) Grealish likes to play off the front.

“I know Abel well and he’s a very, very good player, but at the moment I don’t think I need to strengthen that top end of the pitch.”

Will Hughes has reportedly turned down a new contract at Derby , putting a number of Premier League clubs on alert.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Everton and even Barcelona according to the Mirror, but was under contract at the iPro until 2018.

Hughes has made 156 appearances for the Rams and is believed to want to be made one of the club's highest earner in his new contract.

But Derby are unwilling to break their pay scale, leading to the sides' inability to reach an agreement.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has heaped praise on summer signing Dwight Gayle.

The forward - who signed from Crystal Palace for £10m over the summer - has bagged 13 goals in 14 league appearances for the Toon this season and sits top of the Championship scoring charts.

“He’s doing really well,” Lascelles told the Chronicle.

“He’s very clinical with his shots. It’s my job, and that of a few of the other lads, to keep him doing that.

“Ultimately, if he’s banging in goals for us, then we’re going to have a really good chance. I don’t want to get into his head too much, but he’s a good player, and needs to keep doing what he’s doing.

“He works really hard. If he stays focused, we should be fine.”

Finally, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has said he would like to keep star striker Nahki Wells.

The Bermudian refused to sign a new contract over the summer and speculation has increased with the forward linked to Derby County and Fulham by the Telegraph.

On the 26-year-old David Wagner said: “No serious offer was received in the summer, if we get one in January, it will be considered.

“But why waste energy and time talking about something that hasn’t happened?

“Nahki is still our player, and I would like to keep him. I have no aim to sell.

“He is a very good footballer, a natural scorer, and an important player for us."

