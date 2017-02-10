Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa manager Steve is pleased with the business Villa have done in January and hopes his side can gel quickly in the Championship run-in.

The Midlands side brought seven new players in last month, but have lost their last two matches.

Despite this, the former Town boss is pleased with the business they have doen. He told the Birmingham Mail: “I didn’t think at the start of January that I’d be making seven changes, six or seven out and six or seven in.

“January is usually not the place where it happens.

“It sort of fell into place - I’ve had to make big decisions, which is obviously what I get paid for.

“I’m very pleased with the work we’ve done - now is the crucial time."

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of bringing in Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough next season.

The Reds were believed to be interested in the boss in January, but Clough decided against the move with rumours suggesting he thought it was the wrong time to join the club his father served so famously.

Forest have now signed Gary Brazil as manager for the rest of the season, but the Sun claim they still hold interest in Clough as a long-term option.

Forest sit 15th in the Championship, while Burton are 21st.

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has responded to rumours that he was set to leave Elland Road last month.

The New Zealand international has bagged 21 goals for Garry Monk's side and is adamant he would never have left the Whites in January.

“Why would I leave here when we could be in the Premier League come May? It’s a no-brainer,” Wood told the Daily Mail.

“This is where I’m doing so well, it’s perfect. And if the owner says I’m worth £15m…happy days!”

Finally, Brentford midfielder Josh Clarke has signed a contract extension at Griffin Park.

The 22-year-old has featured in attacking midfield and full-back for the Bees so far this season, having joined the Lodnon side in 2001.

Clarke has extended his stay at Brentford until 2020.