Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has revealed the Midlands club's transfer plans for the summer.

He told Villa's club website: “I don’t think there are going to wholesale changes, if I’m honest. But a manager’s job is that you always try to improve.

“What I’ve been saying very quietly, it’s about maybe two or three. Let’s now start looking for that real, real quality which makes a difference.

“I’m very pleased we’ve got the nucleus. Now we need to start adding two or three rather than six or eight… that real bit of quality that can make a difference.

“I’ve seen enough in the five months that I’ve been here that we’ve got the nucleus. Now, can we sprinkle that little bit of magic to go and get two or three really good ones?”

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attentions away from Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The Reds are now being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on signing a new left-back, with James Milner currently occupying the role after Alberto Moreno dropped down the Anfield pecking order - according to the Liverpool Echo.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are all believed to remain interested in Sessegnon.

Leeds United will sell defender Giuseppe Bellusci to Empoli in the summer, according to reports.

The centre-back is currently on loan at the Serie A side and will make the move permanent ion the summer, Pianeti Empoli claim.

The 27-year-old failed to impress boss Garry Monk when he joined the club at the start of the season and Empoli are believed to have a clause in the loan contract to allow a permanent deal for the defender.

The fee for Bellusci is believed to be set at £1.7m.

Finally, Rotherham United are believed to be keen on bringing ex-Miller Ben Pringle back to the New York Stadium this summer.

The Star's Rotherham reporter Paul Davis reports interim manager Paul Warne has said he is open to the possibility of welcoming the 27-year-old back to south Yorkshire from Preston.

Pringle spent four years at the Millers from 201-2015 before moving to Fulham, but the switch did not work out for the wide man.

He joined Preston in the summer, but has made just 14 appearances for the Lilywhites this season - with his last game coming back in December.