Newcastle United have been linked with a January move for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The former England captain most recently plied his trade at LA Galaxy after leaving the Reds in 2015.

But the 36-year-old has been linked with a move back to European football, with Newcastle United and Celtic believed to be vying for the out-of-contract midfielder.

Gerrard shared some of the best moments of his Liverpool career with now Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez and the Spaniard could be a decisive factor in the midfielder's next move.

Speaking about his future last month, he said: "I’m wondering whether I should play on for a little bit longer or whether I should call it a day. I haven’t 100 per cent decided on that yet.

“I still enjoy playing. I still love coming into training, I still love competing, so if I can carry on and there are opportunities to stay here or go somewhere else for another six months or 12 months then I’ll consider it.

“But if nothing comes up I’ll try and fly through the coaching badges and see what happens down that road.”

Celtic and Newcastle are currently at 4/1 to sign the ex-Liverpool skipper.

Derby County are considering a move for Burnley forward Lukas Jutkiewicz in January, according to reports.

The striker is currently on loan at Birmingham City and has become a fan-favourite in his short time with the Blues.

And Jutkiewicz was expected to make his move to Birmingham permanent, but journalist Alan Nixon has reported the Rams are keen to hijack the move in January.

Derby are in need of a target man and Jutkiewicz's form could prove a decisive factor for Steve McClaren - the 27-year-old has scored five in his last 11 matches.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has spoken about his transfer targets ahead of the January window.

The manager has already brought in four free agents since taking over at the South Wales club, but he admits the winter window will prove a tougher test.

"We're looking to get two or three players in during January. I've already identified the positions I want to target," Warnock told Wales Online.

"The problem is with financial fair play, we have to balance the books and that's really not very easy. But we have to try to do it.

"The players that we get in have to be better than we have now, and they have to complement what we've already got here. We have the nucleus of a really good side already.

Warnock added: "We'll be looking at every aspect of recruitment in the new year. We'll be looking at names, availability, and of course, their cost.

"It's not an easy challenge picking up players in January, I've always found it tough. Clubs don't want to release their better players."

Finally, Aston Villa have been linked to a claret and blue reunion with Ashley Young.

The former Villa man signed for Manchester United for £18m in 2011 after four years at Villa Park, but has only made seven appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Although a Villa Park return for Young may suit both parties, it is highly unlikely due to the Manchester United man's Old Trafford wage and the 18 months left on his contract.

Villa have also had a major upheaval since Young called time on his career in Birmingham and any connections he had at the club may well have moved on.