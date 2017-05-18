Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly-relegated Sunderland have put a £30m price tag on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim the Black Cats want the astronomical fee for the England Under 21 international who has been Sunderland's stand-out player this season.

Everton are believed to be interested in the star stopper, but have been linked with an offer of closer to £15m.

The 23-year-old has made 132 saves for the North East side this season, putting him second in the charts behind Burnley's Tom Heaton (139).

Aston Villa midfielder Carles Gil has once again expressed his desire to make his loan deal at Deportivo La Coruna a permanent one.

“Of course, I see a possibility of me continuing here,” he told La Voz De Galicia - as reported by the Birmingham Mail .

“I don’t know. I think that, in the end, with a bit of luck, Aston Villa and I will reach the same conclusion. It’s possible that me leaving will suit them. If that’s the case, then it will be much easier.

“I don’t get bored of saying it, because it’s true, that I’m really happy here. Deportivo has given me a lot of confidence, at the beginning and throughout the season. We’ll see how everything unfolds.”

Gil has four assists and no goals for the Branquiazuis this season.

Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for Fulham playmaker Tom Cairney.

The Telegraph claim Newcastle will submit a £12m bid for the Whites midfielder, with Cairney weighing up his options now Fulham remain in the Championship for at least one more season.

The Magpies were linked with the 26-year-old in January, but were put off by Fulham's £20m asking price.

The Northern Echo claim West Ham and Southampton are also interested.

Finally, Burton Albion defender Shaun Barker has signed a new contract with the Brewers.

The 34-year-old put pen to paper on a six-month deal after returning from a horrific injury this season.

Barker has made five substitute appearances for the Brewers this term.