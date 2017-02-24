Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout, according to reports.

The Villa man is currently on loan at Saint Etienne after being shipped out of the Midlands following their relegation to the Championship.

French publication Evect claim the 23-year-old was watched by Spurs scouts during the 1-0 loss to Manchester United, where he matched Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Mauricio Pochettino was believed to be keen on the midfielder in 2015, but Veretout made the switch from Nantes to Villa.

Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas is open to a permanent move to Fulham .

The Cottagers have conceded just 23 goals with the centre-back in defence, with Kalas becoming a firm fan favourite at Craven Cottage.

“If I get the offer, I might consider something," Kalas told the Star. "But obviously it's still quite early and we'll see what comes at the end of the season.

“We'll see if we're going to chase promotion or not. It depends on so many factors but I'm quite happy now.”

Kalas has one more season left on his Stamford Bridge deal.

Swansea centre-back Kyle Bartley would be interested in a permanent move to Leeds United - if Swansea allowed him to leave.

The defender has performed well for the Yorkshire club so far this season under the direction of former Swans manager Garry Monk, and he has admitted he would be interested in a permanent switch.

"If Swansea are willing to let me leave that would definitely be something I would be interested in [a permanent transfer to Leeds]," Bartley told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Leeds has been great for me, the fans have really got behind me and I love all the players and the staff."

Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett is keen on extending his contract in the Welsh capital.

The Canadian international joined the Bluebirds on a short-term deal in October, but is keen on prolonging his stay in Cardiff past the end of the season.

In today's pre-Fulham press conference, he told Inside Welsh Football: “Hopefully everything will be sorted out soon and I can get an extension”.

Hoilett has scored two goals in 22 Championship appearances for Cardiff this season.