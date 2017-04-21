Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keen on signing Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin.

The French winger joined the Magpies in 2015, but lasted just one season before leaving the Magpies on loan to former club Marseille.

His year-long spell in the south of France has been much more fruitful however, with the 24-year-old scoring 12 and notching nine assists for Les Olympiens this term.

And Thauvin is believed to have triggered a clause in his contract which would mean he can sign permanently for Marseille in the summer.

But the Newcastle Chronicle reports that Tottenham are ready to challenge the French side for Thauvin's signature and offer the youngster another shot in the top tier of English football.

Newcastle themselves are thought to be keen on signing Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson.

the full-back's contract expires in 2018 and reports suggest he will be allowed to leave the Emirates in the summer.

And the Mirror claim Rafa Benitez is ready to snap up the defender - should they achieve promotion from the Championship.

Ipswich Town have "no chance" of signing Leicester City loanee Tom Lawrence at the end of the season, according to Mick McCarthy.

The 23-year-old Welshman has netted 11 times in his loan spell at Portman Road, and McCarthy believes the youngster will sign a permanent deal with a Premier League side in the summer - not Ipswich.

"I think Tom will have his heart set on the Premier League and I think he'll get that," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"If Leicester are going to sell him, there'd be a lot of takers.

"Tom has been brilliant and we've all loved him, everybody's really appreciated what he's done, but I think he has his heart set on Premier League football and why wouldn't he?"

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has revealed he wants to keep Chris Baird at Pride Park next season.

The 35-year-old defender's contract expires at the end of the campaign, but Rowett is keen on triggering the option in his deal to extend it for an extra season.

“I have had a conversation with him and my opinion is we should activate the clause," said the manager. "He is exactly the type of player we want around in the group.

“He has shown that not only is he very versatile, he is also trustworthy in the way he plays the game.

“Just as importantly, his character is right for what we are looking for moving forward.”