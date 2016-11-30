Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wigan Athletic are ready to rival Aston Villa for the signature of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to reports.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new deal at Old Trafford but could go out on loan in January in order to gain the first team experience he has not been handed at United.

Johnstone has previously been loaned to Walsall, Scunthorpe, Yeovil, Doncaster and Preston and Villa have been linked to the youngster since last January.

But according to the Derby Telegraph, Wigan could become the stopper's next destination after Liverpool loanee Adam Bogdan returned to Merseyside with a season-ending injury.

Johnstone has worked with boss Warren Joyce previously and their relationship could help bring the talented keeper to the DW Stadium.

Nottingham Forest playmaker Henri Lansbury is hopeful of agreeing a new deal at the City Ground.

Any new deal has reportedly been put on hold as American businessmen John Jay Moores and Charles Noell close in on completing a £50m takeover of the club, but the 26-year-old captain has spoken about his desire to sign a contract extension at Forest.

He told Sky Sports News HQ: "They've made me feel welcome since the day I arrived, it's been a fantastic adventure so far.

"Once the takeover is done, we'll sit down and try and find an agreement.

"I think it (the takeover) will get resolved, I've spoken to the manager about it and he thinks it's going to get done soon. They've given him their backing and we're right behind it."

Newcastle United will allow assistant coach Ian Cathro to leave St James' Park if Hearts approach them for his services.

The 30-year-old coach has held jobs at Rio Ave and Valencia beefore joining Newcastle in 2015 and Rafa Benitez kept on the Spanish speaker when he joined the club earlier this year.

Hearts are likely to lose boss Robbie Neilson to English outfit MK Dons and the Scottish side have identified Cathro as one of their top targets.

And the Chronicle understands the Magpies will allow Cathro to talk to the SPL side should they come knocking.

Reading midfielder Danny Williams is attracting interest from Premier League trio Swansea, Crystal Palace and Burnley, according to the Sun.

The US international has enjoyed a successful spell in Reading having joined the Royals in 2013 from Hoffenheim, but he is now into the final year of his Madejski contract.

And the Jaap Stam may decide to cash in on the player in January rather than face losing him on a free transfer over the summer.

The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances for Reading this season, scoring three goals.