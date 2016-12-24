Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas Time - the season of goodwill and giving generously...

And with the January Transfer Window just around the corner, clubs up and down the football pyramid are starting to write their own lists and checking them twice to see which players they would like at their respective club.

Huddersfield Town will be no different as the transfer window opens in earnest on New Year's Day with many fans feeling another forward would make all the difference to David Wagner's side and a genuine SkyBet Championship promotion push.

With this in mind, and being Christmas Eve as well, the Examiner Sports Writers were asked if they could give Town one player to bolster the squad (realistically), who would it be?

Mel Booth's Pick

Name: Guido Burgstaller

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Current Club: FC Nürnberg

Like many supporters, I wouldn't mind seeing Town with an extra strike option come February and one name on my mind is Guido Burgstaller.

That name might seem familiar to some, because the Austrian had a spell at Cardiff City in 2014-15 and played in the August 3-1 win against Town that season in Wales.

He is now 27, but he is playing superbly well in the Bundesliga II for Nürnberg and, going into the Christmas weekend, had scored 14 goals in just 18 appearances.

I'm sure that sort of form has alerted Bundesliga clubs and it wouldn't surprise me if he won a move to the German top flight - especially as he is out of contract in the summer.

But for a striker doing well this season, someone like him is sure to have been noted by Town and, having captured players from the lower leagues in Germany previously, it wouldn't be out of the ballpark.

Rory Benson's Pick

Name: Adam Armstrong

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Current Club: Newcastle United

I've been a fan of Adam Armstrong for a long time and he's not been given enough of a chance to prove his worth at Newcastle United.

A talented finisher and hard-worker, Armstrong, whose loan spell at Barnsley comes to an end in January, is a ready-made replacement for Nahki Wells should the Bermudian leave.

Although Town definitely need a target man, they will also need another goalscorer if Wells leaves and Armstrong could fill that void on a temporary basis.

The 19-year-old is unlikely to get a sniff at St James' Park this season with Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic in scoring form and Rafa Benitez has confirmed the youngster will be able to go back out on loan in the second half of the season.

If Benitez refused to loan the striker to a fellow promotion candidate, then why not look at Bolton Wanderers forward Zac Clough?

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the cash-strapped Trotters and would be available for a fraction of any fee received for Wells.

Clough has attracted interest from a handful of other Championship sides so Town would have to move quickly to snap up the youngster who would bring both goals and creativity to David Wagner's side.

A couple of Premier League clubs have also been linked to the Bolton man and if he were to leave the Macron Stadium for one of those sides he could be available to Town on a loan deal in January.

Blake Welton's Pick

Name: Dominic Solanke

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Current Club: Chelsea

There is no doubt Huddersfield Town are lacking a cutting edge in the final third and after impressing during the England-Germany Under 20s clash at the John Smith's Stadium in October, it would be great to see Dominic Solanke at the club.

Although highly-rated, the youngster's career has stalled at Stamford Bridge after returning from a successful loan spell last season at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

Able to play as a centre-forward, on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, his versatility means he could adapt to fit into David Wagner's system.

Fellow Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Izzy Brown have been revelations on-loan at Bristol City and Rotherham United respectively while Kasey Palmer has also flourished in West Yorkshire.

And with fresh contract talks stalling between Solanke and the club – surely Huddersfield Town would be a perfect fit all round?