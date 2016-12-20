Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is less than a fortnight until the January transfer window opens in earnest and the rumour mill is already in full swing across the football leagues.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has already stated that Reds youngster Joe Gomez, once linked by media as a loan target for Huddersfield Town, will not be leaving the club next month.

Press speculation was rife the 19-year-old could be sent out on loan as he continues his rehabilitation from the ACL and Achilles injuries which has kept him out of action for a year.

Gomez is rated highly at Anfield with the Liverpool boss wanting to monitor his recovery at close quarters.

However, there are a number of players that could potentially leave Anfield on loan during the January transfer window according to the Liverpool Echo's Football Writer James Pearce.

David Wagner has already utilised his friendship with Klopp to take goalkeeper Danny Ward on a season-long loan, could any of these be good moves for those chasing SkyBet Championship glory this season?

Have a look below at James Pearce's assessment on which players have been mooted for a temporarily move next month.

Ben Woodburn

Age: 17

Position: Forward

Liverpool's third youngest player ever when he made his senior debut for the Reds during their 2-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland last month.

Then became the club's youngest ever goalscorer in the side's EFL Cup win against Leeds just days later.

James Pearce's View: “I can't see Liverpool letting him go out on loan. For a start at 17, he's too young. I think Klopp will want him to stay around at LFC for the whole season and continue his development by training with the first team squad and getting the occasional game”.

Cameron Brannagan

Age: 20

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Reportedly extensively scouted by Barcelona at Under-21 level, Brannagan made his senior Reds debut against Bordeaux in the Europa League last season with Klopp previously describing him as a real talent who has "everything you need" from a midfield player.

James Pearce's View: “He came close to joining Wigan Athletic on loan last summer but the move fell through. He is a great passer of the ball and is a creative force and could do with a spell in the Championship as he's only had Under 23s football so far this season.”

Jordan Williams

Age: 21

Position: Central Defender/Midfielder

After making his debut for the Reds in a League Cup clash against Middlesbrough in September 2014, the Wales Under 21 international's career has stalled after picking up a knee injury while on-loan to Swindon Town last season.

James Pearce's View: “He has performed very well for Liverpool Under 23s in the holding midfield role since returning from long term injury this season.”

Connor Randall

Age: 21

Position: Right Back

Despite making his Reds debut in the 1-0 League Cup win over AFC Bournemouth in October 2015, the youngster has struggled to push for a starting place at Anfield this campaign.

James Pearce's View: “He's a tough tackling full-back who has clocked up seven first-team appearances for Liverpool but hasn't had a look in this season”.

Tiago Ilori

Age: 23

Position: Central Defender

Starting his career with Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese player moved to Anfield in 2013 for a reported fee of around £7million but has found first-team opportunities limited and has already been out on loan to Granada in Spain, Bordeaux in France and Aston Villa.

James Pearce's View: “The Portugal Under 23s international rejected the chance to go out on loan last summer but he remains a long way off the senior ranks. He needs to go out and play.”