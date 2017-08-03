Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace fans are increasingly worried they could be about to lose one of their star men ahead of their opening match of the season against Huddersfield Town.

French international, Yohan Cabaye, 31, has been heavily linked with Ligue 1 club Marseille and a return to his home country.

Fans were particularly concerned by a series of social media posts in which he reconnected with former Palace team mate - and current Marseille goalkeeper - Steve Mandanda - picked up by Football.London.

Reading too much into it? Probably, but with little transfer activity at Selhurst Park and opening day fast approaching you could forgive Eagle's fans getting jittery.

Meanwhile back in West Yorkshire, Benfica winger, Andre Carrillo, who has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town, looks increasingly likely to leave the Portuguese champions this summer.

Talk Sport report that the Primeira Liga champions have said they will listen to offers for the out of favour Peru international. This has put a host of interested clubs on alert including some of Town's Premier League rivals - Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Stoke City and Watford.

The pacy attacker, who joined Benfica from local rivals, Sporting CP, on a free transfer last year, can play on either wing or behind the striker, in the number 10 role.