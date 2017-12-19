Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells could be set for a move away from Burnley – just four months after sealing a £5m transfer from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old moved to Turf Moor at the end of August's Transfer Deadline Day but has failed to make a single appearance for the Clarets due to an ankle injury picked up at the end of last season.

Speaking in the Lancashire Telegraph last month, the forward confessed his frustration at the spell on the sidelines whilst his new side had been performing so well in the Premier League .

“I obviously had a lot of optimism the return would have been sooner but, at the same time, this is the Premier League and I’m coming into a level I’m unfamiliar with,” Nahki Wells said.

“I was never going to jump in and just come off the bench after training for three days and score a hat-trick.

“It was never going to be a fairy tale like that. It’s always difficult to take a step up.

And in a bid to return to full match fitness, Wells has been linked with a loan move away with the Birmingham Mail linking the striker to a loan deal at Aston Villa.

The report goes on to suggest Steve Bruce could see the Bermudian as the perfect temporary replacement for long-term injury casualty Jonathan Kodjia.

Wells was also apparently considered by the Villans before his summer move to East Lancashire with former Huddersfield Town boss Steve Bruce also reportedly looking at Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa and Liverpool FC's Danny Ings.