Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy has emerged as a shock summer transfer target for beleaguered Premier League side Sunderland AFC.

According to The Sun, boss David Moyes has identified the Manchester City playermaker as the man to rebuild his Black Cats squad around as he prepares for relegation to the SkyBet Championship.

After signing for Pep Guardiola's side last summer from A-League side Melbourne City, Mooy was immediately sent to Town on a season-long loan deal.

The Australian midfielder has been in scintillating form for David Wagner's side, leading the 26-year-old to be named in the EFL Team of the Season last weekend.

However, two stumbling blocks to any potential move to the Stadium of Light would be the club's league status and the transfer fee Mooy's impressive performances command.

City have already resisted the overtures from an un-named Championship club for his services on a permanent basis, a bid believed to be in the region of £8.8m during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the player's Sydney-based agent Paddy Dominquez has also previously indicated his client would be playing Premier League football next season regardless of whether that was back at Manchester City, at Huddersfield Town or elsewhere.

And with Sunderland currently bottom of the table and ten points from safety the latter is looking increasingly unlikely for the Wearsiders.

But having gone goalless in their last seven outings, Mooy could be the spark of much-needed creativity David Moyes' men would desperately need next term.