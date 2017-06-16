Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the Premier League fixtures published earlier this week, attention quickly turns to the all-important summer transfer window.

And the rumour mill as to who Huddersfield Town and the rest of their league rivals are likely to purchase is already in full swing.

Although players, agents and clubs can discuss and finalise deals and contracts, they can only be fully ratified from Saturday, July 1 when the window officially opens.

It then runs until Thursday, August 31 when it is due to shut at 11pm with another busy period expected – particularly with the emergency loan system being abolished last campaign.

Last summer spending surpassed £1billion for the first time with this window set to be even bigger.

But how long is actually left until the transfer window actually opens and the frenzy for clubs up and down the country begin?

Have a look at our unique gadget below counting down the time in days, hours, minutes and seconds to find out!