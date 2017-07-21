The video will start in 8 Cancel

New Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is looking to significantly bolster his squad ahead of the opening day Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town.

According to The Guardian, the Eagles are in discussions with Arsenal for the purchase of Calum Chambers as well as Ajax's Jaïro Riedewald and Porto's Bruno Martins Indi.

Boss de Boer sees Chambers as a ball-playing centre-half who can fit into his desired 3-4-3 formation with discussions for both a loan and permanent deal being considered.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at relegated Middlesbrough and was impressive in England’s Under-21s at this summer’s European Championship but appears to have his first-team opportunities limited at the Emirates.

The media outlet goes on to say Palace also have a deal in place for Dutch defender Riedewald but are still ironing out various agent and contractual fees with talks for Martins Indi also being held.

Staying with Arsenal and Swansea City have emerged as contenders to sign out-of-favour Jack Wilshere, according to The Telegraph.

The midfielder's career has been hampered by serious injuries and the player spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are also interested with the Gunners valuing Wilshere at a hefty £20m.

One player the Hammers are hopeful of signing is Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic after the forward undergoes a medical.

The Mirror are reporting the 28-year-old has agreed personal terms to move to the London Stadium after the Potters accepted a fee which is understood to be in the region of £24million - a club record.

The club have also agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen, believed to be around £13m, to sign 29-year-old striker Javier Hernandez, but the Mexican's medical is not scheduled until Monday.

And finally, Manchester City are also busy in the transfer market with the club likely to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo this weekend.

According to The Mirror, City are also hoping to off-load Fabian Delph to Stoke, Wilfred Bony to Swansea and Aleksandar Kolarov to Roma.