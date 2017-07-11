The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's opening day Premier League opponents Crystal Palace look set to lose their goalkeeper, Steve Mandanda, claim the Croydon Advertiser .

The 32-year-old French international, who was injured for the majority of last season, is nearing a return to Marseille in a deal said to be worth around £1.75m.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are lining up an improved bid for Anderlecht's Ghanaian centre back, Kara Mbodji - with HITC claiming Kara would be a cheaper alternative to Mamadou Sakho, for whom Liverpool want £30m.

Elsewhere Burnley have agreed a £10m deal for Swansea City's Jack Cork according to the Lancashire Telegraph - the 28-year-old midfielder will agree a four-year contract after joining up with the Clarets at their training camp in Ireland.

The BBC reports West Ham United are hoping to sign Manchester City's Joe Hart on a permanent deal after being cast out by City boss Pep Guardiola despite still having two years left on his contract at the Etihad.

And finally, West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli and West Ham's Andre Ayew could change places in a surprise swap deal, according to Talk Sport .

Chadli has apparently fallen out with manager Tony Pulis and is looking for a way out of the club while the Baggies boss is said to be keen on injury prone Ayew.