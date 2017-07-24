Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace have signed defender Jairo Riedewald from Ajax on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile 20-year-old can play at centre-back, left-back or in defensive midfield and could make his competitive debut for Palace against Huddersfield Town as the Terriers travel to Selhurst Park on the opening day of the Premier league season.

Riedawald is well known to new Eagles boss Frank de Boer, who handed the youngster his Ajax debut back in 2013.

The youngster has gone on to make 93 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring two goals and earning three caps for the Netherlands.

Riedawald won one Eredivisie title with Ajax in 2013-14, but will now be tasked with keeping Palace in the Premier League after the London side scraped out of the relegation dogfight under Sam Allardyce last season.

The defender joins Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Selhurst Park, with the England Under 21 international joining the Eagles on a season-long loan 12 days ago.

On his newest signing, De Boer said: "Jairo Riedewald is a player I know well through my time at Ajax and I'm glad that he's now coming to join us at Crystal Palace.

"He will be an excellent addition to our squad, Jairo is a young player but already has a lot of experience. I know he is looking forward to playing in the Premier League."