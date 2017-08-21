Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has not ruled out the possibility of Nahki Wells leaving Huddersfield Town before the transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old Bermudian striker is recovering from an ankle operation and knows he is now down the pecking order in terms of opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There have been suggestions of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and even Leeds United, who have lost Chris Wood to Burnley this afternoon, and Wagner says he is open to any serious bids.

“First of all I am very happy that the small surgery Nahki had was successful and very happy the medical department tell me he will be back in four to six weeks,” said Wagner, preparing for Wednesday’s home Carabao Cup second-round tie against League One Rotherham United.

“He will be back as normal after the international break is finished and that is good news.

“The scenario we have now is that we have high quality in our offensive line, so I am open to speak if there are any serious offers for him.

“If the question is ‘is he on the market?’ then the answer is ‘yes’.

“If the next question is ‘will he move in the window?1 then the answer is ‘I don’t know. We will have to wait and see’.

“Nahki is totally aware of the situation. I had an honest conversation with him about his future in the football club and now we will see what serious offers come on the table.”

Wells, previously the club’s record signing at £1.3m from Bradford City, netted 10 goals last season as Town won promotion, making 47 appearances.

The previous season, he bagged 18 goals as leading scorer and played a vital part in Town steering clear of the relegation zone for a final 19th-place finish.