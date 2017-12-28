Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is happy to go into the January transfer window without a Head of Football Operations at Huddersfield Town.

The club have operated in the Premier League without the key post being filled since David Moss left in October.

Moss had been appointed only five months before, following the departure of Stuart Webber to Norwich City.

Wagner says even if the position were filled “this is not able to help me in this transfer window which is in front of us.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It’s a clear indication Town won’t be rushed, taking the view that the correct appointment is far more important than the timing.

The head coach, of course, has already fully discussed his thoughts on any departures or incomings with chairman Dean Hoyle, and Town have already pledged to keep every key player at the club for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.

Incomings will likely depend on whether Wagner’s side suffer any significant injuries or suspensions.

Wagner added of any potential appointment to the Head of Football Operations job: “This is totally in Dean Hoyle’s and Julian Winter’s hands.

“I am aware about the progress but I am not involved in the process, if that makes sense.

“I have to manage the situation, and the situation is that we prepare without this position for what is in front of us.

“Josh Marsh is a big help for me at the minute, our Head of Recruitement.”