David Wagner insists he’ll continue to assess Huddersfield Town’s squad for the need to add more new signings.

Ahead of the Premier League campaign, Wagner has already drafted in nine signings and has hinted he’s considering more.

Spending is already around £35m following the captures of Aaron Mooy (Manchester City), Tom Ince (Derby County), Laurent Depoitre (Porto), Danny Williams (Reading), Steve Mounie (Montpellier), Scott Malone (Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen (Copenhagen), goalkeeper Jonas Lossl (Mainz) and loan man Kasey Palmer from Chelsea.

The bill may go up ahead of Town’s opening top-flight fixture at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12, but Wagner is being canny on the issue.

“To be fair, I have no serious idea at the minute because it’s important we take the next two to three weeks to have a good look at the squad,” said Wagner.

“Then we can work out whether we need someone or maybe not need someone.

“Often in pre-season, players come back and surprise you. They come back in good shape, full of confidence and make big, big steps and, hopefully, we will have a few of those in our squad.

“But we will make some decisions over the next two or three weeks.”

Wagner says training over the next five weeks is geared towards the big kick-off, as will any further moves in the transfer market.

“We are totally focused on developing different ways on fitness and tactics, both individually and as a group,” he added.

“We made the decision to get games early because we are often on the grass anyway (in training), and we are basically having two sessions a day around the matches.

“It’s all getting everybody back on track with what we want to do against the ball and when we have the ball.

“That’s not just the new signings but those who were here last season, because it is always good to refresh your ideas.”