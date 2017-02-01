We discuss the transfer business done in the Championship

The January transfer window slammed shut last night with several Championship clubs just scraping deals through ahead of the deadline.

It was a quiet evening for Town, who brought in winger Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea and striker Collin Quaner from Union Berlin before the madness of deadline day.

Aston Villa were the big spenders of the window, welcoming Scott hogan, Henri Lansbury, Birkir Bjarnason, James Bree, Conor Hourihane, Neil Taylor and Sam Johnstone to Villa Park in a bid to get their play-off push back on track.

Sheffield Wednesday added Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes on loan as well as Barnsley forward Sam Winnall in an attempt to bolster their attacking options ahead of the business end of the season, while Reading welcomed defenders Tiago Ilori and Reece Oxford, midfielders Adrian Popa and Jordan Mutch and front man Lewis Grabban.

Derby County's major acquisition was Boro striker David Nugent, who they will hope can bring more goals to a misfiring Rams side.

Leeds United signed three wingers - Alfonso Pedraza, Pablo Hernandez and Modou Barrow - despite concerns over their squad depth at centre-back.

And there could well be concerns over Barnsley's squad following deadline day, with the Tykes selling captain Hourihane and top scorer Winnall to Championship rivals.

Newcastle United failed top bring in any first-team names to St James' Park, while league leaders Brighton snapped up top scorer Glenn Murray on a permanent deal, along with Arsenal prospect Chuba Akpom on loan.

At the other end of the table, Wigan were most active bringing in 12 new faces, while Rotherham welcomed five and Blackburn two.

In the video above, we discuss who we think has done the best transfer business.