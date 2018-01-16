Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stoke City midfielder Bojan Krkic is keen to cut short his loan to Alaves this month to return to the Potteries and help the north west club fight off relegation, according to reports.

Bojan was integral to Stoke's attacking play just two years ago, but a reshuffle by then-Potters boss Mark Hughes in February 2016 meant the ex-Barcelona man fell out of favour.

The 27-year-old spent half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Mainz before being loaned out to Alaves late last summer, but was not paid by the Spanish club for three months last year due to the club's financial situation.

Although the bill is now said to be settled, Alaves are keen to reduce their wage bill, with Bojan one of the more expensive players in their squad.

And the Stoke Sentinel understands Bojan wants to return to his parent club this month, with the decision ultimately lying with new boss Paul Lambert.

The Spaniard's name was being chanted by the Stoke faithful in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Monday, and a recall for the creative midfielder could gain Lambert some more fans after his appointment was met with despair by the Potters' support earlier this week.

Bojan could even be back in time to play against Huddersfield Town this weekend - should the boss recall him - with the ex-Barcelona man match fit after getting more than an hour of action against Athletic Bilbao last weekend.#

In his 14 appearances for Alaves, he netted once, but has 14 goals in 53 Premier League appearances with Stoke, creating another two.