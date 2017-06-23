Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town captain Nathan Clarke has signed for Grimsby on a free transfer.

The centre-back has become Russell Slade's fourth signing of the summer, having been released by Coventry City at the end of last season.

The Halifax-born defender - who is a lifelong Town fan and product of the club's academy - is still a popular figure in Huddersfield, having spent 11 years at the club and being named player of the year in the 2004/05 season.

Clarke left Town in 2012 and spent three years with Leyton Orient before joining Bradford City for a year and a half.

A brief spell at Coventry followed, but the defender could not save the Sky Blues from relegation to League One.

And the next chapter in Clarke's career will see him pull on the black and white stripes of Grimsby under Slade - someone he has worked under at both Coventry and Leyton Orient.

On joining the Blundell Park outfit, Clarke said: "I'm delighted to get it signed and done and dusted. I can't wait to get in on Monday and meet my new team mates and push on this coming season.

"It's massive for me working with Russell, I know how he likes to work.

"I've obviously worked with him before and we get on really well, so him being at the club was a big thing for me".