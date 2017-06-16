Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town forward James Vaughan has been the subject of a £500,000 bid from an un-named side after impressing with Bury FC.

The 28-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of clubs after netting 24 times for the Shakers in League One last season.

Ex-Town boss Lee Clark is now manager at Gigg Lane and confirmed to the Bury Times the club had received a number of offers for the forward.

“We have had two or three offers for James Vaughan but none have been near our valuation,” said Lee Clark.

“The latest and highest one so far was not a written one, but one over the phone. The bid was in the region of £500,000 but that was nowhere near our valuation.

“We don’t want to let James go but we know everyone has a price and if a bid comes in that we can’t turn down then we have contingency plans in place.”

The player spent three injury-hit seasons at the John Smith's Stadium after signing from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee back in 2013.

After joining Birmingham City, Vaughan left the Blues by mutual consent to join Bury FC on a two-year contract last summer.

Meanwhile another former Huddersfield Town player Neil Danns has been we can leave the club after being released from his contract.

Danns had one-year left on his deal after signing last summer from Bolton Wanderers, but spent the majority of last campaign on loan at Blackpool.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2012/13 season on loan in West Yorkshire, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals during his spell with the club.