Sunderland AFC are set to sign former Huddersfield Town forward James Vaughan from League One side Bury.

It is believed a fee of around £900,000 has been accepted for the 28-year-old with the player travelling up to Wearside to agree terms and undergo a medical.

The forward has attracted the attention of a number of clubs after netting 24 times last season as the Shakers avoided relegation by one point.

With just a year left on his current contract, Vaughan is also a player new Black Cats boss Simon Grayson knows well, having managed the player during their time at Town together.

Should the deal be done, it will be Grayson's third summer signing as the boss looks to strengthen a side beset by departures following a disappointing relegation from the Premier League last term.

Vaughan spent three injury-hit seasons at the John Smith's Stadium after signing from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee back in 2013.

After joining Birmingham City, Vaughan left the Blues by mutual consent to join Bury FC on a two-year contract last summer.