Former Huddersfield Town loanee Emyr Huws could be set for a Cardiff City exit – just months after joining the South Wales side.

The 23-year-old joined the Bluebirds from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee back in August but has failed to make an impact at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The player, who spent the entire 2015-16 season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium, has made only three appearances this season – none of which under Neil Warnock who was appointed manager in October.

And speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Warnock suggested the midfielder could be made available on loan in January – but also insisted he is not completely out of his first team thoughts either.

"As it comes to January I suppose I will have to have a chat to find what he feels like, a lot will depend on what he wants.” said former Town boss Neil Warnock.

"I'm quite happy to have him in the squad and he knows he's not bombed out at all. He's training very well, but I do like to have that extra forward on the bench.

"He's been unlucky in some respects in the fact I've been delighted with the midfield - I think Gunnarson and Ralls have complemented each other, but I know he's itching to get a game.

"But it's difficult really to change what I think has been going very very well."

The Cardiff City manager has repeatedly said he may have to offload players in January to strengthen with the side languishing at the wrong end of the SkyBet Championship table.

Warnock has already made a number of astute captures, bringing free agents Sol Bamba, Kieran Richardson, Junior Hoilett and Marouane Chamakh into the club that beat Huddersfield Town 3-2 last weekend.