Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the loan signing of former Huddersfield Town star Izzy Brown from parent club Chelsea, according to reports.
The England Under 21 international was a huge hit in his loan spell at Town, scoring crucial goals as the Terriers marched towards promotion via the Championship play-off final.
Brown's last goal for Town came at Molineux, with his long-range strike against Wolves securing a play-off spot for the Terriers at the end of the season.
The Argus claims the 20-year-old has agreed a new contract with the Premier League champions, but will go out on loan to the newly-promoted Seagulls after the clubs and player agreed terms earlier this week.
Although no official announcement has been made by the club, the Argus understands Brown will be revealed as a Brighton player at the club's pre-season friendly at Southend United tonight (KO 7.45pm).