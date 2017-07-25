Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the loan signing of former Huddersfield Town star Izzy Brown from parent club Chelsea, according to reports.

The England Under 21 international was a huge hit in his loan spell at Town, scoring crucial goals as the Terriers marched towards promotion via the Championship play-off final.

Brown's last goal for Town came at Molineux, with his long-range strike against Wolves securing a play-off spot for the Terriers at the end of the season.

The Argus claims the 20-year-old has agreed a new contract with the Premier League champions, but will go out on loan to the newly-promoted Seagulls after the clubs and player agreed terms earlier this week.

Although no official announcement has been made by the club, the Argus understands Brown will be revealed as a Brighton player at the club's pre-season friendly at Southend United tonight (KO 7.45pm).