Former Huddersfield Town trialist Dimitri Cavaré has joined SkyBet Championship side Barnsley FC from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The right-back spent a fortnight training with David Wagner's side earlier this summer, making his debut as a trialist against the Tykes in the 1-0 win at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22.

Although he made two further outings in the games against Udinese and SvB Stuttgart, Cavaré was unable to earn a permanent deal.

However, his performances have done enough to earn a move to the South Yorkshire side for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract with a option of an additional year.

Speaking on the move, Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “This is a fantastic deal for the club and I am delighted to have secured the services of Dimitri.

“Everything I have seen of him has really impressed me, as well as many other clubs around Europe.

“He's listened to everything we’ve had to say and fully believes in our project here.”