Championship side Fulham have submitted a formal bid for Huddersfield Town target Steve Mounie, according to reports.

GetWestLondon claim the London side have "tested Montpellier's resolve" for Mounie who has been strongly linked with a move across the channel.

A £13m fee had been touted for the 22-year-old, but the news outlet understands that Fulham's bid is short of the valuation and that the Whites are using their location to tempt the striker into forcing a move.

Mounie, who scored 15 goals for Montpellier last term, is believed to be on Town's shopping list this summer, with L'Equipe claiming the Terriers have already submitted a preliminary bid for the 6'3" centre-forward.

Watford and West Brom have also been linked with a move for the Benin international who has two years left on his Stade de la Mosson deal.