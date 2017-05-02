Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jason Davidson is heading back to Huddersfield Town after failing to secure a permanent move after a season-long loan at FC Groningen.

The Australian full-back joined the Dutch side for the entire 2016/17 campaign after falling out of favour at the John Smith's Stadium.

Davidson has gone on to make 18 league appearances for the mid-table Eredivisie side after overcoming a mid-season injury but his performances haven't been enough to seal a permanent move.

The 25-year-old still has a season to run on his contract at Town and will return to West Yorkshire once his loan deal expires on Wednesday, May 31.

Speaking to media outlet The World Game, Jason Davidson said: “An agreement couldn't be reached to stay on but I came here to play and I've done that.

"I am still a Huddersfield player and I couldn't be happier for them with how they have gone this season, and just hope they can finish the season on a high by winning promotion.

"It's been a great year for them and a huge credit to everyone at the club to have put themselves in this position."

On his own future, Davidson believes that although a deal with FC Groningen could not be agreed, he feels he has put himself in the 'shop window' with his displays.

"I feel I've done that and who knows what the future holds next season," Davidson said.

"I think there's a bit of interest out there but l'm still a Huddersfield player and I will be going back there as things stand.

"The idea was to go out on loan and play and I've been able to accomplish that and I've enjoyed being back in Holland (after a previous spell with Heracles)."