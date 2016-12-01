Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town find themselves sixth in the Championship table heading into the busy festive period where rotation is the name of the game for most second tier managers.

Head coach David Wagner has used 22 different players so far this season but does not have the luxury of a large squad like rivals Rafa Benitez and Chris Hughton - who have 27 and 26 players available respectively.

With Joe Lolley out until January, Wagner will have just 20 outfield players at his disposal this month - 11 of which were signed by the German in the summer.

Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, Michael Hefele, Rajiv Van La Parra, Jack Payne and Danny Ward have all enjoyed a good run in the first team and Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Ivan Paurevic have both now also been seen in the first team shake-up.

In fact, Joel Coleman is the only summer transfer not to get any minutes for the first team this campaign.

So - leaving the young keeper to one side - we want to know what you make of Town's summer signings so far this season.

