Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner offloaded six players over the summer with the likes of Nahki Wells , Harry Bunn and Jason Davidson leaving the John Smith's Stadium .

Goalkeepers Joe Murphy and Luke Coddington , as well as Flo Bojaj were also moved out as the club prepared for life in the Premier League .

But how are they getting on at their new clubs? Below, Daniel Rushworth takes a look at whether they are making an impact or not

Nahki Wells - Burnley

The forward was an integral part of Town's success last season, leading the line for the Terriers for most of the campaign as the club pulled off a minor miracle to gain promotion to England's top flight.

However, despite scoring ten goals Wagner looked to replace the Bermuda forward in the summer by bringing in Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie.

With his appearances looking likely to be limited and only 12 months left on his contract, Wells was sold to rivals Burnley for £5m on Transfer Deadline Day.

Since then injury has prevented the striker from making a single first team appearance for the Claret, although he did play 45 minutes for the clubs U23 team on October 14th.

Harry Bunn - Bury

Some Town fans were surprised when the forward was sold to Bury in the summer, after the winger had shown promise at the club, most notably against Manchester City in last season's FA Cup Fifth Round reply at the Etihad Stadium .

But the former Town player has struggled for form at Gigg Lane and has scored only once in his 14 appearances in all competitions.

And following the departure of Lee Clark last month , Bunn hasn't featured under interim boss Ryan Lowe's.

Jason Davidson - Rijeka

Somewhat of a forgotten man at Town following his 31 appearances for the club in 2015/16, Davidson spent last season out on loan at FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

He was then made to train with the clubs under-23 side during the summer before David Wagner was questioned about the player's future with the German stating there was none for the Australian at club.

Davidson's departure was confirmed in August when he signed for Rijeka in the Croatian League, be he has yet to make an appearance for his new side.

Joe Murphy - Bury

Murphy joined Lee Clark 's side after his contract expired with Town.

The goalkeeper had become Clark's number one at Gigg Lane but couldn't save his manager from the sack and will be hoping to change the club's fortunes around in the coming months.

Luke Coddington - Northampton Town

The former Middlesborough stopper signed a two-year contract with The Cobblers in the summer.

Coddington joined the League One hoping for first team opportunities but a disastrous debut against Peterborough United saw the youngster loaned out to Wrexham in the National League.

Florant Bojaj - Welling

After a unsuccessful loan spells at Kilmarnock and Newport County last season, Bojaj was allowed to leave Town for Welling United on a free transfer this summer.

So far the forward has made three appearances for the club without scoring.