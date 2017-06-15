The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to smash their transfer record to sign Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy in a £10m deal.

Mooy was Town's player of the season last term, helping the Terriers to an improbable promotion to the Premier League.

And the 26-year-old looks to be heading back to West Yorkshire for Town's first top flight season for 45 years.

Town have agreed an initial £8m fee for the PFA Championship team of the year inductee, with City in line to receive another £2m in add-ons.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Southampton and Brighton were also believed to be interested in the midfielder, but Town look to have won the race for the Australian international.

Town's current record fee was set by the £1.8m signing of Christopher Schindler last summer, with the Mooy deal set to shatter that record.

Mooy made 51 appearances for the Terriers on loan from City last season, scoring four goals and netting two penalty shootout spot kicks on Town's way to a remarkable promotion.