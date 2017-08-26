Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has confirmed Huddersfield Town are on the verge of signing veteran goalkeeper Rob Green from SkyBet Championship side Leeds United.

The German head coach, speaking after the goalless draw against Southampton, believes a deal could be concluded 'within the next 24 hours' subject to the 37-year-old passing a medical.

"We'd like to sign Rob Green," revealed Wagner during his post-match press conference after the John Smith's stalemate against the Saints.

"We've agreed personal terms and we've spoken with Leeds as well.

"If he passes his medical, which hopefully he will do in the next 24 hours, then we can announce this signing."

The former England international was Leeds' first choice keeper last season but has failed to make a single appearance so far this season under new head coach Thomas Christiansen.

And although Jonas Lossl has impressed for Town since his season-long loan deal from German side Mainz earlier this summer, helping the side to three successive league clean sheets, Wagner believes Green will add much needed experience to his young guns.

"It makes total sense because, after Jonas Lossl, who has done an unbelievable job, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield,” Wagner added.

“I wanted to add this experience to our goalkeeping group.”