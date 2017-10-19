The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is being linked to the vacant role at Premier League rivals Leicester City, according to media reports.

The Foxes sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday – just four months after he signed a three-year deal to take the job on a permanent basis.

Shakespeare, 53, succeeded title winner Claudio Ranieri in February, initially on a temporary basis.

However the side currently find themselves languishing third from bottom of the table having not won a game in the past six league encounters.

Leicester had hoped to make an appointment in time for the home clash against Everton on Sunday, with both Carlo Ancelotti and Sam Allardyce in the frame.

But according to The Guardian, both have distanced themselves from the role, with Town’s Wagner and Burnley’s Sean Dyche reportedly now among the frontrunners.

After guiding Town to an unlikely promotion to the top-flight last campaign, it is unsurprising the German head coach’s name is in the frame.

Yet with both targets currently prospering in their current positions, as well as a compensation package needed to prise them away, it appears unlikely either would be tempted by a move to the King Power Stadium.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel also appear to be out of the running, while there seems to be no suggestion Wales boss Chris Coleman is also being considered at the present time.