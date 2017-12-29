Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner has slapped the ‘no sale’ signs on Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler .

Even though the January transfer window doesn’t open until midnight on Monday, the head coach has made it clear his prized centre-back is not on the market.

As Town prepare to take on Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium , and with Virgil van Dijk’s £75m move from Southampton to Liverpool a hot topic, Wagner confirmed there have been no phone calls about Schindler to his PPG Canalside office.

Joking that Schindler must be worth £76m, Wagner explained: “There have been no calls and I think clubs have heard the message I sent a few weeks ago – they can save their money for a phone call.

“We will not sell any player from our squad in this window who I don’t like to sell or give on loan and, for sure he (Schindler) is one of them that I will not give on the market in this window.”

Wagner said he would still not be surprised to receive a call, simply because of how well Schindler is playing in the Premier League , but emphasised it would be a waste of time.

“Everyone in this business is now aware about his quality,” explained the boss.

“When he came to England he was, for me, the stand-out centre-back in the Championship last season and, what I have seen from him in this Premier League season was outstanding as well.

“There are so many people in this business, especially here in England in the Premier League, who have so much knowledge and so much experience that they are able to judge talent and quality.

“And Schindy is a big, big talent with high quality, and it’s not a surprise for me if a lot of people in this business are aware of him and his performances so far.”