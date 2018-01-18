The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has ruled out further transfer activity for Huddersfield Town during this transfer window, stating he is happy with his squad - for the time being.

The German head coach followed up the loan capture of defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco with the permanent signing of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City last week.

And after refuting the latest media rumour linking the Terriers to Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic, Wagner said he was unlikely to delve back into the transfer market this month.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Stoke City this weekend, David Wagner said: “We have done our business. I am very happy with the players and the group we have.

“Of course something can change but we have done what we wanted to do.”

And alongside the additions of Kongolo and Pritchard, Huddersfield Town also have the welcome return of Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Philip Billing from long-term injury lay-offs.

It means, barring Elias Kachunga (knee) and a slight knock for Martin Cranie, Wagner feels there is currently sufficient strength in depth as well as quality to guarantee another season in the Premier League come the end of May.

“We had 22 players in training yesterday - if everyone stays healthy after Sunday we will have 23,” confirmed Wagner.

“It’s great to have this at the moment and this competition.

“Everyone has the opportunity to show what they’re capable of.

“I am not in the market even if I have my eye on the market. We have done what we wanted to do.”