Huddersfield Town have signed striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto for an undisclosed club record fee.

The 28-year-old has signed for Town on a two-year deal, with the club having an option of a year-long extension.

The forward netted two goals in 13 appearances for Porto last season, having signed for the Portuguese giants from Gent last summer.

Depoitre has one cap for the Belgian national team, scoring against Andorra.

On the striker's signing, head coach David Wagner said: “I am very happy that we have made Laurent our first signing of this summer window.

“He is a proper striker; one who has played for a very good Belgium side, featured in elite European competition and who has won domestic titles.

“It is great news that we have had the opportunity to sign a player of his quality and now we will focus on getting him back to the top form he showed only a season ago.

“He scores goals and is a real worker too, so he will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ very well. His attitude on the pitch is exactly what we need, plus he is a very good character off the field too.

“I’m already looking forward to working with Laurent when we return to PPG Canalside for pre-season in early July.”