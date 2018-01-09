The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are close to securing an £11m deal for Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard, according to reports.

Earlier today, the Eastern Daily Press claimed the Terriers had a £5m fee for the 24-year-old rejected, but the Sun now believe Town have upped their initial bid.

The newspaper claims a fee in the region of £11m is close to being agreed, with the 24-year-old already agreeing a four-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club.

The report goes on to suggest the clubs are still negotiating about the "finer details" of the deal for the former England Under 21 international, who joined Norwich for a reported £8m in 2016.

In his 43 appearances for the Canaries, Pritchard has netted eight times and has notched 11 assists, and he could provide the creative spark David Wagner is looking for in the January transfer window.