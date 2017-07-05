The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have announced the record signing of forward Steve Mounié from France Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

Although the exact amount is undisclosed, it is believed the exciting 22-year old has joined David Wagner's side for a fee in the region of £11.5m.

The striker becomes Town's fifth permanent summer purchase after the capture of Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince and Danny Williams ahead of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

Standing at 6’ 3” tall, the powerful attacker has signed a four-year deal running until the summer of 2021 and arrives from France having scored 14 goals in 32 starts in his first full season in the French top division.

A Beninese international, who has appeared seven times for his country, the announcement of the deal was delayed as a mark of respect for Montpellier after the sudden death of owner Louis Nicollin last Thursday afternoon.

On the record deal, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said: “I’m delighted that we could sign Steve ahead of the start of pre-season training.

“He has a very exciting combination of attributes that makes his a very attractive proposition as a young striker.

“He has real physical attributes that should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a football in his remarkable season in France.

“We have met and I know he is a great character. For a man of his young age, he already has great experience both in life and as a footballer from his time in France, playing in a high-quality Ligue 1.

“At just 22 years old, he is only going to improve too. Given what he is already capable of, that is very exciting.”