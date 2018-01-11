Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has confirmed Huddersfield Town are “very confident” of signing Alex Pritchard from Norwich City in the next 24 hours.

The German head coach told a press conference ahead of the West Ham United match that Town and the Canaries had, indeed, agreed a fee for the 24-year-old midfielder.

That fee is believed to be £10m plus add-ons, but Wagner would not go into details as talks are still continuing with the player over personal terms and the results of his medical are being awaited.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I can confirm the two clubs have found a solution,” said Wagner, who is without the injured Collin Quaner, Chris Lowe and Martin Cranie for the visit of the Hammers to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Now, it is all about personal terms and I’m confident we can find a solution for this as well.”

When told some reports were suggesting former Tottenham Hotspur player Pritchard would cost £12m, Wagner responded: “I can tell you the figures are not right.

“We will not speak about the figures, but everybody knows we will not overpay.

“We are Huddersfield Town and we know exactly what we are able to do - but it is not done yet.

“Yes, we have agreed the payment and now we are working on the personal terms – and I hope over 24 hours to find a solution.”

Asked if the deal was expensive, Wagner smiled and replied: “What is your definition of expensive?

“I am German, so everything in England is expensive when we speak about transfer fees!”

And will Pritchard – who seems destined for the No10 position – be on board in time to face the Hammers in front of his new home supporters?

“We will see over the next 24 hours if there is a chance before Saturday – it could be or it couldn't be, either could be the case.

“We are working on the personal terms”

So will Pritchard be the club’s last piece of business in this January transfer window?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I can’t seriously answer this question – even though the window is still open and we still have our eye on the market – because nobody knows what will happen in the games to come,” said the boss.

“So many things can happen in these weeks with injuries and performances.

“I’m very happy with what we have done so far with Terence Kongolo and, hopefully, we can add Alex to our football club and squad as well - then I will be very happy with what we have done.

“Is he the last one? Maybe, maybe not.”