Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kyle Dempsey has completed a permanent move from Huddersfield Town to Fleetwood Town following a successful loan spell at the club.

The exact terms of the deal has not been disclosed by either side but the youngster joins the SkyBet League 1 outfit following a successful loan spell at the club this campaign.

Dempsey made 42 appearances and three substitute appearances for the Cod Army during the campaign, scoring twice for Uwe Rösler’s side who finished third in the table before being defeated in the Play-Off semi-finals.

The youngster's performances culminated in being awarded the club's ‘Young Player of the Year’ with Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner heralding the move as a good deal all round with Town also having a sell-on clause in the deal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I believe this transfer is the correct one for Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and importantly for Kyle’s career,” David Wagner said.

“He has done very well during his loan spell and is a player with talent, but he needs and wants to play regularly at this stage of his career and this is not something we can offer him at Huddersfield Town.

“Kyle worked very hard in every single training session during his time with us and I wish him good luck in his career with Fleetwood.”

The 21-year-old joined Town from SkyBet League 2 side Carlisle United in July 2015, signing a three-year contract and going on to make a total of 24 appearances for the side, scoring once, during the 2015/16 season.