Huddersfield Town centre-back William Boyle has joined Cheltenham Town.

The academy product who is just back from a half-season loan at Kilmarnock has moved to the League Two survival chasers on a free transfer.

But Town have a sell-on clause, as happened when Joe Wright joined Doncaster Rovers and Jack Senior moved to Luton Town.

Boyle, 21, made two Town appearances, both from the bench.

His debut came in the 3-0 home Championship win over Reading in February 2015, when Chris Powell was in charge.

The second outing was under current head coach David Wagner in last season’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Preston North End.

Boyle, who helped Town’s then Under 21 team win last season’s Professional Development League title, has also had loans at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town and York City.

He played 14 times for Kilmarnock, scoring once.

Cheltenham, managed by Gary Johnson, are next in action on Tuesday, when the host Leicester City’s Under 23 team in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Second-bottom of League Two, they are at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, January 14.