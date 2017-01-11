Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have had a £1m bid rejected for former player Danny Ward - according to reports.

HITC claim the Terriers submitted a £1m bid for the 25-year-old who has scored nine Championship goals for the Millers this season.

Ward left Town for Rotherham - initially on loan - in 2015, after scoring 21 times in 140 appearances for Town.

And the reported bid has split Town fans, with some backing the club's decision-making after an exceptional summer transfer window and others questioning whether Ward is worth £1m.

Town however would likely still be in the market for another forward should Ward re-sign for the Terriers.

Here is what Town fans had to say on social media after the story was reported.