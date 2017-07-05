Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have made their sixth permanent signing of the summer with the capture of Scott Malone from Fulham FC.

The 26 year-old defender has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the option of a further year, joining David Wagner's side for an undisclosed fee.

The defender had a standout campaign for the Cottagers last season, resulting in him being named in both the EFL and PFA’s SkyBet Championship Teams of the Year as Fulham reached the Play-Off semi-finals.

An attack-minded full back, Scott also got on the scoresheet against the Terriers in April's 4-1 home defeat at the John Smith's Stadium

Speaking about the deal, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said: “I’m excited to welcome Scott to Huddersfield Town. Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.

“Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward. He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself.

“We already have a very good left back in Chris Löwe and a real young talent in Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, but as we enter our first Premier League season it is so important to have competition and the ability to rotate our side, as we did so successfully last season.”