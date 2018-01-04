Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard, according to reports.

The Mirror claims David Wagner is keen to bring in a new number 10 in the January transfer window and is considering a third bid, after having two initial offers rejected.

Pritchard is another player who has impressed in the Championship but is yet to make the step up into the Premier League.

The reported interest in Pritchard would follow Wagner's apparent transfer policy, following the summer captures of relatively unproven Premier League players like Tom Ince.

The 24-year-old began his career at West Ham United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur's youth set up in 2009.

Following loan spells at Peterborough and Swindon, Pritchard made his debut off the bench in a 3-0 home win against Aston Villa in May 2014.

It was in the 2014/15 season when Pritchard made a name for himself, scoring 12 goals in 48 games for Brentford in the Championship.

His break in the Premier League came when he was loaned to West Brom for the 2015/16 season, but he failed to break into the first team and only made four appearances for the Baggies.

In the summer of 2016, Pritchard signed for Norwich for £8.5m, but struggled under then-boss Alex Neil.

Pritchard sustained an ankle injury in pre-season, but since his return to the Norwich team in November, it is clear that he has become new head coach Daniel Farke's main playmaker, scoring once and making two assists in his last three outings.

Town's reported interest in the player comes on the back of Chelsea's recalling of Kasey Palmer from a season-long loan at the club.