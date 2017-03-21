Huddersfield Town are interested in acquiring the services of Glasgow Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The media outlet name David Wagner's side as one of a number of possible suitors chasing his signature, as well as mentioning Nottingham Forest and Leeds United as well as former club Sunderland.
The 27-year-old signed for the Ibrox giants from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal in July 2015 and has scored 15 goals in 31 league and cup games so far this season.
Watch Next
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans in fine voice on a 3:07
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra aim2:33
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on a '5:11
- WATCH: 60 seconds with Huddersfield Town forward 1:00
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans make long trip down2:04
- WATCH: Joe Lolley ready to kick-on for Huddersfie3:33
- See what Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindle4:32
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner makes 3:55
- At Chelsea you don't really know how to lose game0:28
- Brown looking forward to taking on Tammy Abraham0:15
Last summer Waghorn was offered a contract extension by the club which was rejected with the player currently having another year to run.
Under old boss Mark Warburton, who was sacked last month, Waghorn was used in a wide-right role in a 4-3-3 system but prefers to play more centrally.
Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Waghorn said: “My natural position is as a striker, I love playing there.
“That’s where I feel most natural but it’s up to the manager where I play.
“I have to adapt my game - if I’m to play wide I’ve still got a lot to learn.
Watch Next
- If Town are promoted, it would be the next fairy 0:25
- WATCH: 60 seconds with Huddersfield Town forward 1:00
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans make long trip down2:04
- WATCH: Joe Lolley ready to kick-on for Huddersfie3:33
- See what Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindle4:32
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner makes 3:55
- At Chelsea you don't really know how to lose game0:28
- Brown looking forward to taking on Tammy Abraham0:15
Waghorn is hoping to impress new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha enough to earn a new deal at the club with Huddersfield Town not prepared to comment on media 'speculation' at this current time.
“Hopefully the new boss likes what he sees and I can stay in the team,” Waghorn added.
“I have always said I would like to stay, extend my contract and be here for a long time.”