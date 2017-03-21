Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are interested in acquiring the services of Glasgow Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The media outlet name David Wagner's side as one of a number of possible suitors chasing his signature, as well as mentioning Nottingham Forest and Leeds United as well as former club Sunderland.

The 27-year-old signed for the Ibrox giants from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal in July 2015 and has scored 15 goals in 31 league and cup games so far this season.

Last summer Waghorn was offered a contract extension by the club which was rejected with the player currently having another year to run.

Under old boss Mark Warburton, who was sacked last month, Waghorn was used in a wide-right role in a 4-3-3 system but prefers to play more centrally.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Waghorn said: “My natural position is as a striker, I love playing there.

“That’s where I feel most natural but it’s up to the manager where I play.

“I have to adapt my game - if I’m to play wide I’ve still got a lot to learn.

Waghorn is hoping to impress new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha enough to earn a new deal at the club with Huddersfield Town not prepared to comment on media 'speculation' at this current time.

“Hopefully the new boss likes what he sees and I can stay in the team,” Waghorn added.

“I have always said I would like to stay, extend my contract and be here for a long time.”