American international striker Terrence Boyd is the latest name to be linked to Huddersfield Town .

As the January transfer window looms, it’s being suggested David Wagner is interested in the RB Leipzig player, whom he worked with in the Borussia Dortmund second-team set-up.

Boyd has been banging in the goals for Leipzig’s second team after working his way back from a knee injury and is out of contract this summer.

The Bremen-born 25-year-old, whose father is American, has won 14 US caps after playing at both Under 20 and 23 level and started out at Hertha Berlin, before joining Dortmund in 2011.

A two-year stint in Austria with Rapid Vienna, who bought him for £170,000 in July 2012, brought 37 goals in 80 games and a £1.7m transfer to Leipzig in 2014.

However Boyd suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament midway through his first season there.